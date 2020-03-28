Troopers, deputies fatally wound rifle-toting man

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 49-year-old Know County man is fatally shot by Kentucky State troopers and Knox County sheriff’s deputies after he pointed a rifle at the officers, according to the KSP.

Thomas Owens, of Owens Hollow Road in the Gray community, was pronounced dead at his home following the incident which began at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the KSP statement.

Troopers were called to the area to assist a deputy on a suspicious vehicle complaint on Owens Hollow Road. While looking for the vehicle, a person fired multiple shots from a residence, according to the KSP statement.

Once on the scene which runs off the Cumberland Gap Parkway east of Corbin, troopers and the deputy approached the residence with blue lights activated on their patrol cars.

Owens came out of the residence armed with a rifle, failed to put down the gun and then pointed it at officers, according to the KSP. Shots were then fired.

The KSP statement didn’t say how many shots were fired or which officers actually fired them. The investigation is being conducted by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, which was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 10 personnel, Knox County Sheriffs Office, and the Knox County Coroner, according to the KSP.