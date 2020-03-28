Strong storms tonight followed by a beautiful but windy Sunday

A warm front pushed through Friday and has continued to bring summer like temperatures to the Bluegrass Region. Highs for Saturday has moved into the upper 70s to low 80s, unfortunately with the warm weather we do expect severe weather later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted central Kentucky for a Slight Risk for severe weather, and a Marginal Risk for severe weather into eastern Kentucky.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Tonight, showers and storms likely with lows in the low 60s.
Sunday, a few morning showers possible then mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday and Monday will be cooler and calm with high pressure in control of the weather. So expect plenty of sunshine.
On Tuesday, more showers and possible storms move in Tuesday but these storms will be below severe weather criteria.
Stay Tuned!
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely, lows in the low 60s
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, some morning showers possible, highs in the upper 60s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s
TUESDAY: Showers likely, highs in the low 50s
WEDNESDAY: Few morning showers then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the upper 40s low 50s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s
SATURDAY: Showers likely, highs in the mid 50s
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com