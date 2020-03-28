Strong storms tonight followed by a beautiful but windy Sunday

A warm front pushed through Friday and has continued to bring summer like temperatures to the Bluegrass Region. Highs for Saturday has moved into the upper 70s to low 80s, unfortunately with the warm weather we do expect severe weather later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted central Kentucky for a Slight Risk for severe weather, and a Marginal Risk for severe weather into eastern Kentucky.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, showers and storms likely with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday, a few morning showers possible then mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday and Monday will be cooler and calm with high pressure in control of the weather. So expect plenty of sunshine.

On Tuesday, more showers and possible storms move in Tuesday but these storms will be below severe weather criteria.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely, lows in the low 60s

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, some morning showers possible, highs in the upper 60s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY: Showers likely, highs in the low 50s

WEDNESDAY: Few morning showers then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the upper 40s low 50s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s

SATURDAY: Showers likely, highs in the mid 50s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com