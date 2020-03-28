Crank and Boom’s “Candy Beshear” ice cream raises money to feed kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crank and Boom releases “Candy Beshear” ice cream named after the governor to help raise money to feed kids during spring break.

It’s a special charity pint that costs $100, but comes with a $50 gift card to Crank and Boom.

The money raised is going to FoodChain, a Lexington organization that serves hot meals to those in need.

During the week of March 30 to April 3, Fayette County Public Schools is on spring break. FoodChain is taking on an additional 800 meals during spring break to make sure students who rely on the schools providing food get fed.

As of Saturday night, the ice cream maker says it’s sold about 1,000 pints and is planning to donate $4,000.

While most of the pints it made to reach it’s goal have sold, Crank and Boom says it’s, of course, willing to make more candy filled ice cream to help raise more money.