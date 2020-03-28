3M plant laying off about 100

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 3M company has laid off about 100 temporary workers at its plant in Cynthiana, the company confirmed Saturday to WTVQ.

“As a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation in Kentucky, we have temporarily reduced our Post-It value stream manufacturing operations by 50 percent. Our packaging tape operations are considered critical and will continue,” 3M communications manager Fanna Haile-Selassie said in response to an e-mail. “3M takes seriously its responsibility to help keep employees safe by minimizing the spread of disease. We have plans in place to continuously assess the safety of our people and ensure compliance with government health and safety mandates.

- Advertisement -

“We will implement a COVID temporary layoff standard for our impacted 3M employees to help provide pay and benefits during this time,” she added.

Harrison County and Cynthiana have been considered “ground zero” for the coronavirus in the state since Kentucky’s first case was in a 27-year-old woman who worked at the town’s Wal Mart. Others were tied to the 3M plant and other outlets in the county of 18,000, including the school district.

Since then, Harrison County has been among the most aggressive in the state in trying to control the virus.