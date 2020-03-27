Thieves hit cars, get thousands on credit/debit cards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s an almost constant warning by police and sheriff’s departments. And yet, the public doesn’t always listen.

That’s especially true when the stress of a national emergency overcomes good judgement.

Lexington Police say thieves targeted parks and the Lexington Cemetery Thursday, hitting cars that were left unlocked with valuables inside.

According to the department’s social media posts, the thieves made off with purses and wallets that had been left in vehicles.

“The thieves quickly racked up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges” police posted.

Because of the increases in thefts, many law enforcement agencies have started using social media to post nightly reminders to their communities, especially when families start settling in at 8 and 9 p.m., reminding them to lock their cars, remove valuables, turn on outside lights, check the mail and make other security checks.