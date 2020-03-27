Summer warmth for your Saturday with possible severe storms

A warm front has push north across the Bluegrass Region and brought a warm southerly flow. Temperatures have continued to climb all day with some spots reaching the low 80s. If Lexington does hit 80 degrees it will be the first time since October 21st 2019. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80 for Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday, mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms likely in the evening, highs in the low 80s

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures moving towards the low 80s and showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening hours. Some of the storms could be severe with strong winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted central Kentucky for a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Looking beyond, Sunday and Monday will cooler and calm before more showers and possible storms move in Tuesday but these storms will be below severe weather criteria.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, lows in the low 60s

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds skies, storms likely in the evening, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, some morning showers possible, highs in the upper 60s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s

TUESDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s

WEDNESDAY: Few morning showers then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s

