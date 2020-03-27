State AG asks agency to shut down abortion clinics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services to shut down abortion services in the state.

“Today, I’m calling on CHFS Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander to certify, pursuant to KRS 15.241, that Kentucky’s abortion providers are violating his ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to perform abortions,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement.

“Kentucky’s current ban on elective medical procedures exists to further the mandated policy of social distancing and to help conserve medical resources for use in fighting COVID-19,” Cameron added.

“Acting Secretary Friedlander is on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am confident he understands, better than anyone, the necessity of ending abortion procedures during this health crisis. His certification will immediately trigger action by our office to stop elective procedures during the pandemic.

Abortion providers should join the thousands of other medical professionals across the state in ceasing elective procedures, unless the life of the mother is at risk, to protect the health of their patients and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Cameron concluded.

On March 14, Governor Andy Beshear recommended hospitals cease performing elective procedures. Subsequently, on March 23, Friedlander ordered all non-emergent, non-urgent in-person medical, surgical, dental, and any other healthcare practice or procedure to cease.

Friedlander has not yet responded. During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear said he was leaving decisions on health issues to the state’s experts. The answer came in response to a question about a bill fast-tracking in the Legislature that would give Cameron the authority to close the clinics.