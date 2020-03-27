St. Joseph’s sets up fund to help patients, staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations has established an Emergency Response Fund to assist patients and caregivers impacted by the coronavirus.

Donations to the new fund will assist patients as CHI Saint Joseph Health continues to do its part to serve the local community. Gifts of any size are being accepted for the Emergency Response Fund.

- Advertisement -

“This is an unprecedented time for us all, and these donations will be critical in supporting those who need the extra assistance during this time,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “The patients and caregivers affected by COVID-19 are already battling so many challenges right now, and we want to do our part to help them in any way that we can. We cannot do this work alone and are calling on the community to help if they can.”

To make a donation to this Emergency Response Fund, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/emergency-response-fund.

CHI Saint Joseph Health is also encouraging the community, as well as patients and caregivers, to share messages of support for the doctors, nurses and health care workers, who are in the trenches working to take care of community members during this pandemic. These positive stories and messages can often be just as important as a financial donation. Those wishing to share a message or story can email foundation@sjhlex.org.