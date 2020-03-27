Somernites Cruise on hold, Pulaski up to eight cases

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the region’s most-unique toursis attractions is on hold until the coronavirus epidemic breaks with many of its normal activities pushed to the fall, its director said Friday.

Meanwhile, Pulaski County is up to at least eight positive cases of the illness with seven of those linked to one church where a member attended services earlier this month before she knew she was positive.

The person in the other case went to California to a seminar bbefore it became one of the nation’s hotspots. She has since recovered, Judge Executive Steve Kelley said during his regular county briefing Friday afternoon.

Kelley said all the cases in the county are properly quarantined and following “all the proper guidelines.”

He also said he hopes Pulaski County will be one of the first when the state rolls out widespread drive-through testing. Gov. Andy Beshear has said that service will start on a small test basis early next week and then expand.

Kelley also reminded people to use the county’s emergency hotline — 606-451-0810 — for critical services. He also recommended local residents contacted the city’s parks web site — www.pcparksky.com — for updates on any changes in park services or limits.

The judge executive said the county had not experienced any significant problems and appreciated businesses that have made donations to first responders.

He also said basic supplies were holding up.

“We haven’t had any problems with groceries. The only problem we have is when the shelves get stocked people buying it all, hoarding it all. People are little overzealous,” noted Kelley, who does the Facebook lice updates every other day.

Keith Floyd, the executive director of the popular Somernites Cruise, joined Kelley on Friday’s briefing, updating the community on what will be the Cruises’ 20th season.

It would have kicked off with big events this weekend \, but those activities have been closed as have some in May.

Most are being reset for late summer and fall, Floyd said of the weekend events that can attract between 1,000 and 1,200 cars on a normal weekend to as many as 2,000 on busy weekends, filling streets with car buffs and fans and tourists.

The event is so special the Legislature named Somerset the ‘Car Cruise Capital” of Kentucky.

This is the first time since the cruise events started 20 years ago that any have been cancelled, Floyd said.

“It’s a big, big economic impact for the community. We look forward to them getting back,” Kelley said.