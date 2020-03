HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard, Ky. Police hope images taken from video surveillance will help catch two men wanted in connection with a string of thefts from the CVS Pharmacy in the city.

On its Facebook page, the department said the people in these pictures “are suspects in several thefts at CVS on the Village Lane. The truck is what they were traveling in possibly a Dodge Dakota.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman Daniel Gross at 606-436-2222.