Physical therapists use telehealth to connect with patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Being stuck at home can be a challenge for mental and physical health.

There’s many therapists that can help with those issues, but have been forced to close their offices.

- Advertisement -

Although, many therapists are finding a way to keep in touch with their patients.

BBN Physical Therapy in Lexington has switched to telehealth. The business offers regular physical therapy and women’s health.

Emily Lewis is a physical therapist and is using a website to create appointments and connect with her patients through video chat.

“We’ve contacted all of our patients and talked to them all and kind of explained it, and for the majority of my patients they wanted to keep doing it,” said Emily Lewis, Physical Therapist.

One of Lewis’ patients is Tayler Whitehead.

In November, she was diagnosed with a tumor in her lower leg. She couldn’t walk for months.

She had surgery and just recently her doctor cleared her for physical therapy.

“I’ve been doing it for a little over a week and I’ve already seen so much progress,” said Tayler Whitehead.

Whitehead had one session in person before the business had to close.

She switched to using telehealth with Lewis three times a week.

“She’s done a great job finding ways for me to use the exercises at home,” said Whitehead.

Lewis is improvising and has her patients use towels or scarves to do stretching exercises.

Lewis says on average, she and another therapist try to see 20 patients a day. Now, they’re seeing a little more than half.

She says they’re still adapting and building their telehealth program, but it’s already been successful. She says they’ll even try to keep it going after the coronavirus outbreak is under control.