Nicholasville, other communities debating parks, rules, responsibility on social media

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear warned of it during his daily briefing Friday evening.

And local police and sheriff’s departments, governments and even residents are seeing it…pretty weather is making the public stir crazy.

Following the governor’s directive, many towns are closing or at least shutting own some areas where people congregate.

Some residents are noticing.

“I just came down main st it was bumper to bumper traffic. Groups of people sitting out downtown. People in parking lots hugging and laughing. Ten cases here now and no one is taking it seriously,” one resident posted Friday evening on the Nicholasville Police Department Facebook page.

Many others cited examples or questioned why more wasn’t being done.

Still others pushed personal responsibility, especially among individuals and parents.

“Be careful what you wish far,” a resident of another county posted, referring to much stricter crackdowns and enforcement.

“Folks taking responsibility is all it’s about,” someone else posted.

Nicholasville police posted, “We have received several calls about people in the parks playing basketball, soccer and other events with large groups of people. The Jessamine County Parks and Rec has closed a number of areas in their parks, places where close contact could take place. This includes the basketball courts in all parks, soccer, baseball and softball fields, playgrounds and the skate park.

“The greenspace area is available for exercising as well as fishing at Lake Mingo, just remember to keep a safe distance from others. In order for us to make an attempt to get back to something we can all consider normal means we all must do our part. That means you keep the recommended distance between people, no congregating in groups.

“The last thing we at the police department want to be doing is making people leave the basketball courts or the soccer fields or any other areas where groups are coming together. It takes everyone in our community coming together to beat this terrible virus.”All of these practices and policies are being put in place to ultimately protect everyone in our community. By choosing to not go by the recommendations or guidelines you are putting everyone at risk.

“So we would like to ask everyone to please try and do their part by adhering to the guidelines set out by the CDC so that we can defeat this thing and get back to our lives,” the department concluded.