Meijer not accepting returns temporarily

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Meijer announced Friday it has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at all its customer service desks until April 16 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The precautionary measure also includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. However, to ensure the retailer can accept returns that expire during this timeframe, it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items, the company said in a statement.

Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. The retailer will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture, according to the statement.

The Customer Service Desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.