Man charged with stabbing woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Clay County man is charged with assault for stabbing a woman early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Scott Hatfield, of Saplin Fork Road, was arrested at about 4 a.m. by deputies Wes Brumley and Kendric Smith in connection with the incident that happened earlier Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, the victim and witnesses identified Hatfield and said he’d left the scene with the knife. Deputies found him at a home on Saplin Ford Road and admitted to stabbing the woman, according to the sheriff’s posts.

Manchester police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson assisted in the arrest.

Hatfield is charged with second-degree assault and tampering with evidence.