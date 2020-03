LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Lexington man is charged with

murder in the shooting death earlier this month of a Lexington man.

Quentin Love is accused of shooting 63-year-old Robert Marvin Clay. Clay’s body was found March 3 when police when to his apartment on a welfare check.

Love already was in jail on a separate charge when investigators charged him this week with murder.