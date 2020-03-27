Lundy’s teams with Catholic Action Center to feed the homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lundy’s Special Events has prepared more than 6,000 meals since March 17 and donated them to the Catholic Action Center to feed Lexington’s homeless.

Lundy’s says the goal is to reach more than 10,000 donated meals by the first week of April.

“The work of Ginny Ramsey and her team of volunteers is beyond inspiring,” said Lundy’s founder and owner, Jerry Lundergan. “We have a duty as a community to take care of one another during this most challenging time. Ginny contacted us around the 12th and said she needed assistance since her daily volunteers were not going to be allowed to bring their usual donations of food to the center,” Lundergan continued.

Ramsey moved the older and more vulnerable clients to the Cliffview Retreat Center in Garrard County to distance them from the general population at the Industry Road location in Lexington. As a result, the Catholic Action Center needed a food service for the second location.

“We knew immediately that we could help. Our culinary team developed a rotating menu schedule, based on nutritional guidelines and Chef Seth Russell and his team began working,” said Lundergan.

Lundy’s anticipates continuing through the first week of April.