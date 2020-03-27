Lexington-based Big Ass Fans closing for two weeks beginning Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-based Big Ass Fans is voluntarily shutting down its U.S. operations for two weeks, beginning Friday, March 27, according to the company.

Here is the statement from a company spokesperson sent to ABC 36 News:

“The current climate has presented challenges to every business and market and we’re not insulated from having to adjust ourselves. In the early stages, we were able to insulate the internal impact, cut company perks, and continue operations to fulfill customer orders in an effective, responsible, safe manner, but recently, we were forced to make changes to our corporate structure due to the loss of active business and sales in addition to voluntarily shutting down our US operations for two weeks beginning Friday, March 27, 2020. We look forward to re-opening our manufacturing facility soon, resuming normal operations, and the opportunity to once again grow, expand, and thrive as an integral part of Central Kentucky.”