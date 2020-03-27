Fayette schools, EKU donate PPEs to health care workers

FAYETTE COUNTY/RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Schools and Eastern Kentucky University both have found a great way to help out the community.

In Fayette County, the Locust Trace AgriScience Center, Eastsie Technical Center, Southside Technical Center, and the academies at Frederick Douglass, Tates Creek and Bryan Station collected more than 44,000 pieces of personal protective equipment — PPEs — and donated them to Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to be distributed to health care professionals, the district said on its Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“Fayette County Public Schools is happy to support our medical workers on the front line!” the district stated.

The boxes of supplies were delivered Friday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky University donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to be distributed by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Related Article: Business donates left over bread to help feed the hungry

Eastern Kentucky University, Aramark and various colleges and departments within the university have pulled together to provide:

55,398 pairs of gloves

679 gowns

2,400 surgical masks

“We have a compassionate, community-minded and service focused team at EKU, and this is what we mean when we say we are stronger together,” said interim president Dr. David McFaddin. “It was never a question of whether our team would raise a hand to help when called upon, but rather how fast we could help. I am truly thankful to each individual and their area leadership for helping in this time of need.”

“We sent out a communication to various university departments, and when presented with the opportunity to help, the responses just kept coming in!” said Dr. Bryan Makinen, executive director of Public Safety and Risk Management. “Our hearts were overwhelmed by the response of our compassionate Colonel community to this need. We are blessed to have wonderful, caring people at our great university who deeply care about one another and our community.”