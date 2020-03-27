Columbia Gas of Kentucky donates $50,000 to COVID-19 relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky Friday announced that it has committed $50,000 to the Kentucky American Red Cross to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation is part of a $1 million donation from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), to provide Coronavirus support across the company’s seven-state service territory.

The dollars are intended to support the delivery of care and comfort to our communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. The foundation’s trustees selected the Red Cross as recipient of this donation because the organization exemplifies the company’s commitment to safety and because of its commitment to help people in the most trying of times

“This local donation is aligned with our foundational commitment of safety,” said Columbia Gas President and COO Kimra Cole. “We are committed to the safety of our nearly customers, which we aim to enhance by providing this support to the communities we serve – especially at a time of heightened need such as this. We know the Red Cross can efficiently get these dollars into the hands of those who are providing essential care to our communities.”

Columbia Gas is following health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local governments, and has taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending shutoffs for non-payment until further notice and offering their most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. Customers should contact Columbia Gas for payment plan details.

For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit ColumbiaGasKY.com/COVID-19.