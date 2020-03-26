Refreshingly warm and sunny Thursday

TODAY: Warming up to above normal temperatures. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: 70% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 70% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.