Refreshingly warm and sunny Thursday

TODAY: Warming up to above normal temperatures. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.