Precautions at the pump during the coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Everyday, hundreds of people drive into one gas station, fill up their car and even stop inside without giving it a second thought, but not since the coronavirus outbreak.

James Brown works at a Shell Station in Lexington. He’s seeing more people taking precautions.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve seen a lot of people wear gloves as they pump gas,” James says. “We’ve had multiple people come in here wearing gloves. I recommend wearing gloves a lot during this time. I’ve seen a lot of people coming in wearing face masks. That’s also recommendable.”

This station is taking a page from the past to deal with the present, by making a pump full-service. Customers can pull up, press a button, and someone will come and pump their gas.

A customer at another station, Nicholas Tipton, says he’s not doing too much differently, but says people need to do all they can to protect themselves.

“I’m staying clean,” Tipton says. “I’m still healthy. So I’m just taking every precaution I can to stay that way. Right now, people just need to make sure whenever they’re coughing, or sneezing, even when they’re just clearing their throats, just make sure they throw it in the elbow.”

Shell says it’s also wiping down pumps every two hours, cleaning the counter after every customer, and disinfecting door handles often.

Brown says other places need to sanitize just as much, or the coronavirus will continue to spread.

“With everything going on, there is too much to lose not to take any of these precautions,” Brown says.