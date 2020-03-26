Mom uses Beshear memes to encourage good behavior while kids are stuck at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- You’ve seen the memes of governor Andy Beshear exploding on the internet, but now people are using them for everything from making money to getting your new at-home “co-workers” to cooperate.

“It’s just really encouraging to hear his words and how he’s putting things,” Louisville mother Kennisha Fisher said.

Fisher isn’t just listening to the governor; she’s getting inspired.

She used some of the go-to phrases Beshear uses during his daily evening coronavirus updates to make her own printable Beshear memes. She posted them around her house with encouraging messages for her five teenage boys.

One message, for example, reads, “In and out of this refrigerator all day? We can’t be doing that.”

Usually, Fisher is photographing newborns while her husband is at work and her sons are at school.

Now, they’re all home, trying like so many to keep a normal schedule while hopefully slowing the virus’ spread.

“We just added some humor to it,” Kennisha Fisher said.

The governor is now all over Fisher’s house, telling her family to practice instruments, feed the dog, and do school work…or risk getting cell phone data shut down faster than a Pike County bingo hall.

“You know, reminding them of things I say all the time, but i figured maybe if the governor says it they may listen,” Fisher said.

Is it working?

“People have been practicing instruments, the dog has a full bowl and everybody’s cell phone service is on so if the governor would like to take credit for being the reason why my children are behaving during social distancing he’s more than welcome to it,” Fisher said.

Her family is doing exactly what the governor they’re paying homage to wants: staying home, staying safe, and showing just who Kentuckians are.

Fisher shared her Beshear posters to a meme group that’s exploded on Facebook.

She says she posted them at 8 p.m. and by the next morning they had been shared over 3,000 times.

She says it’s amazing to see how something resonates with others when so many people are going through the same thing.