Lexington man helping foster kids by donating luggage to agency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the nation is going through the coronavirus pandemic some are still thinking of others.

Don Pratt found out a Louisville foster care agency needed a supply of luggage for kids so he packed up a car of donated suitcases, backpacks, and a few other items to drive there.

Pratt has been a foster parent to over 65 kids within the last 32 years.

On Thursday, he drove between 20 to 40 bags to Louisville’s home of the innocents.

He says he’s been collecting items for about 20 years and he’s donated to this foster care agency 20 times.

“People can do more than they actually think it’s just that they have to accept the challenge,” Pratt said.

Pratt says it’s really important right now to be aware of what could potentially be going on inside other people’s homes.

He says it’s easy to donate items such as luggage or bags you no longer use and it helps kids leave without having to put their clothes in garbage bags.

Pratt says he’s going to continue to maintain social distancing but he also wants to continue to help kids in foster care.

If you’re interested in helping him with donations, he says you can give him a call at (859)552-2235 or email him at dbp91044@gmail.com.