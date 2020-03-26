Kroger employee in Lexington tests positive for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kroger employee who works at the Leestown Road location in Lexington tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says a statement from Kroger didn’t say when the worker tested positive or if other employees of the store had been placed under quarantine or had been tested.

After learning of the positive test result, the company told the newspaper it worked closely with state and local health officials, followed all sanitation procedures and communicated with other store employees.

Kroger is initiating other safety policies to keep customers and staff safe, including installing plexiglass partitions in checkout lanes and floor decals to help customers practice proper social distancing.

The store remains open, according to the report.