Kentucky lawmakers pass coronavirus-relief measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have passed a coronavirus-relief bill.

The goal is to help workers and employers suffering economic damage from the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The work came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill to expand the state attorney general’s authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky.

Lawmakers also gave final passage to a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

Related Article: New development in House Bill 2 ultrasound case

Lawmakers have only a handful of days left in this year’s abbreviated session because of the pandemic. They are scheduled to reconvene next week.