Madison County latest to set up coronavirus hotline

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – To make it easier for residents in their communities to get questions answered and to take some pressure off the state hotlines, more communities are setting up their own coronavirus phone numbers for residents to call.

For example, the Madison County Health Department in Richmond has established a phone number for its local Information Line: (859) 544-6550.

- Advertisement -

The line will be operational Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This phone line provides general and local information and does not take the place of the KY COVID-19 Hotline (1-800-722-5725) which operates 24/7, county leaders stressed.

As part of its efforts, the agency stressed some basic tips for good physical and mental health during the coronavirus outbreak:

Stay informed with reliable sources (kycovid19.ky.gov, cdc.gov, and @GovAndyBeshear & Facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear)

Take a break from social media and news

Preserve a daily routine as much as possible.

Maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, and get enough sleep

Take advantage of outdoor activities while still maintaining social distancing

Do not isolate, connect through appropriate social distancing or virtual opportunities

Know the Facts and Stop Rumors

Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.

Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people. For up-to-date information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease 2019 web page. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts)

The following phone number and links are trusted sources of information. Public hotline in Kentucky: KY COVID-19 hotline: 1-800-722-5725 (24/7) and website: www.kycovid19.ky.gov: and www.cdc.gov