Lexington non-profit serving young mothers needs help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington non-profit that helps young mothers needs help itself during this crisis.

This year marks 25 years Step by Step has been supporting young, single mothers between 12 and 24, and especially so during these tough times.

“We serve over 220 moms and kids and so we did a survey to see what were their needs and from the survey we found a lot of acute needs right now,” says executive director Tanya Torp.

These needs are because schools and day cares are closed, or because a mom has been laid off, or essential items they need for their kids are sold out at stores.

“We gathered a bunch of packages up that had diapers and wipes and cleaning supplies and Clorox wipes and things of that nature that our moms really need and we hand-delivered them to each home,” says Torp.

They also delivered activity bags for the kids, to keep them entertained and to help continue their education at home.

Additionally, Step by Step started up an emergency fund for their moms to help them meet rent, pay their bills, feed their kids.

“Most of them work either minimum wage jobs or jobs without benefits so as soon as they had to stay home with their kids and not able to use school or daycare, these moms lost their income,” says Torp.

All this the non-profit is providing while also trying to stay afloat itself during this crisis.

“We’re working very hard to make sure we’re able to keep our non-profit going just because there’s so many emergency needs,” says Torp.

She says they serve some of the most vulnerable and many of their mothers live below the poverty line.

“One little thing can rock everything and you can end up on the streets so we’re literally trying to keep our moms in their apartments – keep our moms and kids homed – so we can all get through this crisis together,” says Torp.

The group is asking people to not expose themselves to the virus by going and getting the items needed but to instead just donate to the relief fund so they can continue helping these moms get back on their feet.

To donate, click here.