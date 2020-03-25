Leave reusable bags at home: Meijer

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – Grocery and department store company Meijer is asking customers to temporarily leave reusable bags at home.

Thge Michigan-based company, which has outlets in Lexington as well as other parts of Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, says only customers who are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service should bring reusable bags.

- Advertisement -

This change is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores, the company said in a statement.