Governor formally signs ‘non-life-sustaining’ order

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As expected, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order Wednesday extending the closure order to more businesses.

“With the rise of cases and knowing these next few weeks are going to be some of the most important, we must take the next step. As of 8 p.m. ET Thursday we ask all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic. Thank you for your sacrifices. Together we will beat #COVID19,”he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200325_Executive-Order_2020-257_Healthy-at-Home.pdf