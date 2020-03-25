Governor Beshear memes flood social media

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has only been in office since December, but his handling of the coronavirus outbreak is gaining him popularity on social media.

Every day at 5 p.m.the public is growing accustomed to Beshear showing up on ABC36 to inform Kentuckians of the latest news on the coronavirus in the state.

And a Facebook group, Andy Beshear Memes for Social Distancing Teens, is taking to meme making to show members’ support for the 5 p.m. press conferences.

And other social media sites have garnered hundreds of posts about Governor Beshear protecting Kentuckians from the coronavirus. Some even go as far as talking about Governor Beshear calling out businesses that aren’t following orders.

Intrepid entrepreneurs even are selling shirts showing love for Governor Beshear’s 5 p.m. press conferences.

Beshear says as long as it makes people happy right now, he’s okay with it.

It’s not just Kentuckians sharing the love either. People from other states have started making trade offers.

One person from Florida even included Disney World in the offer. It was a resounding no from everyone in the group.

Obviously the Covid 19 pandemic is a serious issue, but as Governor Beshear says, “We’ll all get through this together. And it’s okay to share a few laughs every now and then.”