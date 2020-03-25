Former Kentucky star’s mother has COVID-19

WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/CNN) – Former Kentucky basketball great and current Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns is taking the coronavirus personally and is telling others. Towns’ mother is in a medically induced coma from the disease and in telling her story, he is encouraging others to take the coronavirus seriously.

“This disease is real,” he said in an Instagram post. “This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.”

“We can beat this, but we need to take every precaution, ” he wrote. “I am sharing my story in hopes everyone will stay at home. We need more medical equipment and we need to help those medical personnel who are on the front lines.

“Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes. Praying for all of us at this difficult time,” he concluded.

Towns was a member of the 2014-15 Kentucky basketball team that went undefeated in the regular season but lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four. He was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft and he still plays for them.

There are more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 in the United States, and at least 704 people have died. Officials have urged Americans to practice social distancing to curb the spread, and many states have implemented stay-at-home orders

Even before his mother was put into a medically induced coma, Towns and his family took the virus seriously.

Towns learned last week both of his parents weren’t feeling well, and he urged them to seek medical attention immediately, he said. After days of no improvement, they went to a hospital.