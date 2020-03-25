Calipari, others helping with meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – He’s used to do something else this year, but with the coronavirus changing his travel plans, University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is doing his part of fight the epidemic.

His foundation has partnered with different groups to help provide meals for everyone from laid-off restaurant workers and school children to first responders and health care workers

According to the Kentucky Castle, it has partnered with the Calipari Foundation with a goal of delivering 200 meals a day to hospitals, fire stations, police departments and urgent care clinics.

Meanwhile, Kroger, Fayette County schools and the Calipari Foundation are working to provide food to families in 37 elementary schools through April 20 and longer if needed.

He’s also urging friends and UK supporters to order out as much as possible. He noted his family does it twice a day as part of the effort to help keep small businesses afloat and help the 18,000 restaurant workers who live in Fayette County.