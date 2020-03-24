Utilities issue alert for possible scammers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are warning area residents to be wary of scam artists trying to take advantage of the scare.

“We’d like to think everyone’s energy is focused on protecting our families and our community as a whole, but we know that scammers like to take advantage of these types of situations,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president for customer services. “That’s why we all need to make sure we stay alert and, along with everything else we are juggling right now, follow tips to help guard against becoming a victim.”

Currently, the only in-home visits being conducted by LG&E and KU are those to perform essential service-related work including gas leak investigations, move-in requests and new service turn-ons, much of which is scheduled with the customer in advance.

Due to COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, LG&E and KU employees are practicing social distancing when feasible; requesting customers who are sick remain at a distance and may need to wear protective equipment including masks, respirators, gloves and protective suits to ensure their safety.

Despite the possible new “uniform,” employees always carry an authentic company ID badge which — whether issued to an employee or a contractor — show the companies’ logos. An employee ID card always has the employee’s name and color photograph on the front as well.

LG&E and KU encourage customers to always obtain positive identification in the event someone appears at their door stating they are there on any company’s behalf.

Customers are reminded to be aware of other potential signs of scam activity, which include threats to disconnect service, requests for immediate payment, and requests for a pre-paid money card.

The utilities encourage customers to follow these SAFE tips to protect your personal information.