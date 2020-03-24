Shaker Village closing temporarily, furloughs some staff

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another popular tourist attraction in the region is shutting down, for now, to protect staff and visitors from the coronavirus.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill closed to all guests Tuesday. The closure impacts access to all hiking trails, The Preserve, The Farm, The Inn, The Historic Centre, The Shops and The Trustees’ Table restaurant.

Limited staff members will still be on-site to care for farm animals, historic buildings and the grounds.

“So many businesses, individuals and families are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, and it has now forced us to make the heart-breaking decision to close our doors for the time being,” said President and CEO Maynard Crossland.

“Safety is always our top priority and we simply cannot put our guests and staff at risk. I know that we can weather this storm together as a community, state and nation, and I look forward to reopening the Village as soon as

possible.”

With the closure of the site, expenses have been consolidated and some staff temporarily furloughed in an effort to ensure the Village will be able to return to its full extent once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Crossland said.“The hardest part of this entire ordeal is sending our staff home. We have the best team, and we are truly like family,” said Crossland. “We’ve done our very best to take care of our staff by guiding and supporting them through this situation. It is our goal to bring them back to work as soon as possible.”

Events and programs that were scheduled through April 30, 2020 have been cancelled; however, some events may be rescheduled. Anyone who purchased a ticket or pre-registered for an event or program will be contacted by Shaker Village.

Shaker Village is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive state or federal funding, but depends on contributions from guests, friends and supporters. With the closure of the site and cancellation of events the Village is in need, now more than ever, of financial support through donations. For more information on how to donate visit shakervillageky.org/donate.

Named a top hidden travel destination by BBC News and awarded TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the

largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky.