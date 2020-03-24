Power association foundation gives to food banks

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four food banks and feeding centers responding to increased need caused by the coronavirus outbreak, received $60,000 in donations today from the American Electric Power Foundation.

The gift is part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.

“This is the first time most of us and our customers have faced such unprecedented challenges,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer. “With the Foundation’s help, we’re proud to be able to address some of the immediate needs our customers and communities in eastern Kentucky are facing during the coronavirus emergency.”

The giving is focused on food banks and feeding centers to maximize the gift. Organizations receiving special COVID-19 funding include:

Facing Hunger Foodbank Hunger – $15,000. The agency serves food pantries in northeast Kentucky in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties and is a member of Feeding America. God’s Pantry Food Bank – $35,000. Serves food pantries in eastern Kentucky, except northeast Kentucky. Pike County Senior Citizens Program – $5,000. Delivers meals to homebound senior citizens in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Morgan and Magoffin counties. New Hope Hazard Food Program – $5,000. Serves Hazard and Perry County with a food pantry five days a week. Also cooks and serves meals to the homeless.

“I can’t begin to thank AEP and the Kentucky Power team enough for how critical this support will be in eastern Kentucky,” said Michael Halligan, chief executive officer of God’s Pantry. “Your partnership is invaluable. Your support for the folks of eastern Kentucky means so much to so many in such profound ways.”

Kentucky Power also announced last week that it is temporarily suspending disconnects due to non-payment. Customers with difficulty paying their bill or with questions are asked to contact Kentucky Power at 800-572-1113 or through social media on Facebook or Twitter.

The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its utility operating units, including Kentucky Power. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math and the environment, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky.