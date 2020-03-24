‘Coronavirus’ party led to new case, some more businesses to be impacted, 2,000 calls to hotline: Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has 163 coronavirus cases – 39 new from Monday — and one of the new cases is in someone who attended a coronavirus party, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday while taking the time to use it as a warning and admonishment to the state.

“Don’t be so callous as to expose yourself to something that can kill other people,” Beshear said. “We simply can’t have folks doing something like this. This is something no one should be doing….this is one that makes me mad.”

He said the party involved a group of 20-somethings who “apparently thought they were invincible.”

“I hate that it takes orders, I hate it takes a hotline, it ought to be our duty,” he said, referencing as he has done many times the “greatest generation” of World War II.

“That person made a mistake, that’s it. I hope, it doesn’t follow them the rest of their life. They made a mistake.

“I am sure they thought it couldn’t happen to them and didn’t know they had it,” he added.

He said he “believes” four health care professionals have tested positive statewide and that “many more” likely are awaiting tests.

Overall, four people have fully recovered. He called it “really exciting.”

The governor signed Senate Bill 177 that allows unlimited NTI days and personal attendance requirements and the state has gotten approval to cancel pre-K testing because “it’s just not safe,” the governor said.

The governor said the state received more than 2,000 calls Monday night to the new hotline where residents could report businesses and employers that might not be following the CDC and other guidelines and recommendations.

“We’re trying to work through these,” he said.

Beshear also said he is expanding the order on non-life-sustaining businesses to stop in-person traffic in all circumstances by 8 p.m. Thursday. Beshear said more guidelines will be posted Wednesday on the state web site — kycovid19.ky.gov – for clarification and guidance.

He said the steps are needed as the disease begins to ramp up across the country.

“There will still be a large-number of businesses that will be required to tele-work or significantly alter the way they do business. And yes it continues to be tough on the economy. People have sacrificed and are suffering, we know that and don’t take it lightly,” he stated.

“I don’t want anyone out there to think that 10 days from now we are going to be able to ease restrictions. This is not going to last forever, but there will be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

“The idea is to defeat this virus on the first try,” he continued.

In response to a question about President Donald Trump’s suggestion the limitations may be lifted starting as early as next week, Beshear stopped short of a criticism or objection but noted, “Let’s make sure we don’t set a random number of days” and not finish the job.

He also addressed many small businesses and independent contractors

“We are fighting for you. We hope to have good news as early as tomorrow. The system is unfair, you need help just like everyone else,” Beshear stated.

The state now as 11 or 12 labs, some national and some local and as a result, some communication issues have arisen, included with the University of Louisville where some negative results have not been communicated quickly.

“Those issues are being resolved,” he said. “We’ll work out the communication problem and know we will get to a point where this will be seamless.”

The state has 18,000 health care beds and is making back-up steps, such as converting hotels to beds, “just to be prepared and make sure we have enough beds, Beshear said.