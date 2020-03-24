Mayor of Lexington extends net profit tax deadline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton on Tuesday extended the April 15, 2020, deadline for the filing of local Occupational License Net Profit returns and payments to July 15, 2020.

“COVID-19 has infected our financial system, along with too many of our citizens,” Gorton said. “Right now we’re all focused on slowing down this virus. Other issues can wait.”

- Advertisement -

The extension is for all taxpayers, including those who filed quarterly estimated deposits in 2019, and those who pay once a year.

No penalties will apply for the extension period. The Mayor also extended the April 15, 2020, quarterly deposit deadline to May 15, 2020, for entities required to file a quarterly estimated payment.

All other deadlines will remain in place.