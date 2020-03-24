Lexington woman making masks for area healthcare workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Across the country we’re hearing from healthcare professionals on the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic about the shortage of supplies like masks.

In Lexington, one woman is working to make sure safety is a priority for area healthcare workers.

Peggy Albridge said her daughter is a nurse and came to her with a request, “She texted me one day from work, she sent me a link, to see if I would be able to make some of the masks.”

Albridge said she was surprised after her daughter told her she didn’t have regular access to the N95 masks at work.

“The N95 masks they’re using for the Coronavirus are only available if you have a patient that’s been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. So they are left, nurses and other healthcare workers, are left to wear just regular masks,” said Albridge.

That’s when Albridge got to work using a pattern from Deaconess Health Systems which is a provider of health care services in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Albridge said she just followed the directions on the link.

As of Tuesday, Albridge said she has already made 21 masks. The pattern she followed can be found here.

Albridge said if you would like to help, you can email her at wellness@peggybaldridge.com.