India’s prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

NEW DELHI (AP) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decreed a 21-day lockdown across the nation of 1.3 billion people “to save India” from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a television address, Modi said that if India isn’t able to manage the next 21 days, the country could be set back by 21 years.

India’s stay-at-home order puts nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under lockdown. Indian health officials have reported 469 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

Officials have repeatedly insisted there is no evidence yet of communal spread but have conducted relatively scant testing for the disease.

