Wilderness Trail latest to make sanitizer

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – More Kentucky distilleries are using their alcohol to help fill the shortage of hand and other sanitizers.

Among the latest is Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville, which started Saturday using its alcohol to produce hand sanitizer for Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. The distillery plans to produce 500 gallons a week for the next six to seven weeks.

- Advertisement -

“If we need to continue from there, we will,” says Shane Baker, master distiller and distillery co-owner.

Boyle County Public Health Director Brent Blevins and Danville City Manager David Milliron are working to coordinate distribution of the remainder of the hand sanitizer for use by emergency service personnel. Additional requests can be made via https://danvilleky.gov/contact-us

“Our goal is to take care of the healthcare providers,” Baker says.

Danville Mayor Mike Perros: “As we all know, Wilderness Trail Distillery has been a huge economic addition to Danville and Boyle County. Now, they are showing they provide more than just tourism and business. They are using their talents to benefit the health and safety of our citizens by providing, free of charge, hand sanitizers to area hospitals, nursing homes and first responders. How lucky are we that they thought of this? I’m sure it was not part of their original business plans!”

Wilderness Trail also is getting help from others in its production process, including Walnut Grove Farms in Logan County which provides the distillery with heirloom rye. Walnut Grove is donating rye toward the sanitizer project.

Wilderness Trail Distillery, the newest member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces two types of Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a single barrel wheated mashbill and a small batch high rye mashbill, as well as a rye whiskey.