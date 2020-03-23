Two Fayette County Public Schools employees diagnosed with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Fayette County Public Schools employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, including a staff member at Southern Elementary and a member of the transportation department, according to the school district.

The transportation employee was not directly involved with the delivery of meals to children and has a separate workspace with very limited exposure to others, according to FCPS.

“We are grateful for the amazing support we have received from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to expedite contact tracing and determine appropriate steps for the district to take to further protect other employees, our students, families and the community at large,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “Our hearts and support remain with our employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and we are encouraged that they are able to recuperate at home without hospitalization.”

The district is working directly with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to respond appropriately based on factual information.

All employees who had close contact with the individuals who tested positive have already been contacted and will self-quarantine for a full 14 days from the time they last interacted. There is no evidence of symptoms in the coworkers, according to district officials.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has completed its contact tracing and concluded that beyond those already identified and alerted, there is no elevated risk for any other member of our school district community, according to the district.

“Honest and transparent communication is critical during this uncertain time,” Caulk said. “We will continue to be proactive in sharing updates with our community and will take aggressive steps to protect our employees, students and families.”

Current information about the Fayette County Public Schools response to COVID-19 can be found at www.fcps.net/COVID19.