State has number to report COVID-19 violators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the number pf concerns among the public growing over possible businesses and employers that may not be doing enough to protect their employees against the coronavirus through self-distancing and working at home, the state has set up a phone number for reporting.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced it Monday evening: 833-597-2337.

Residents are encouraged to call it between &:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Messages also can be left after hours.

“Some of these may be actionable, some may not. But we understand people’s concerns,” Beshear said.