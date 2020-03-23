State police make cold case arrest, probe shooting in I-71 corridor counties

GALLATIN/TRIMBLE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people have been charged with a murder almost 31 years to the day after it happened Gallatin Coiunty, the Kentucky State Police announced.

And in unrelated cases, state police are investigating a separate shooting and unrelated fatal accident in Trimble County.

Curtis Wade Sharon, Shawn F. Satchwell, and Ricky H. Asher were arrested March 20 as part of an investigation into shooting death of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, who was found killed in his residence in Gallatin County on March 13, 1989.

The investigation has continued since it was first reported, eventually becoming a cold case. Through further investigation in more recent years and following up on new leads, Kentucky State Police detectives were able to develop persons of interest in the case, the KSP said in a statement.

Friday, March 20 the case was presented to the Gallatin County Grand Jury, and indictment warrants were issued. In anticipation of the warrants, the KSP along with Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, United States Secret Service, Gallatin County Sheriffs Office, and Switzerland County, Ind., Sheriffs Office were ready to pick up the trio.They were arrested without incident, according to the KSP.

Sharon has been charged with complicity to murder and solicitation of murder, and was lodged at the Switzerland County Detention Center in Vevay, Ind.

Satchwell has been charged with murder and in the Boone County Detention Center. Asher is charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal facilitation to murder and is in the Leslie County Detention Center.

Meanwhile KSP investigators are working on the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Timothy Luke Webster, of Madison, Ind.

According to the KSP, just before midnight Saturday, March 21, KSP Post 5 received a call from Herman Webster reporting shots had been fired at 32 Callis Lane in Bedford in Trimble County.

When troopers arrived, they found Timothy Webster dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the KSP said in a release.

Through investigation, it appears that Timothy arrived at the residence late that evening in an intoxicated state and began shooting a firearm inside the residence and making threats toward his father. Herman attempted to flee the residence and was followed by Timothy.

While still on the property Herman fired a separate firearm, striking Timothy in the chest. Timothy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trimble County Coroner, the KSP said, describing the preliminary results of its investigation.

The SP said the investigation continues but no charges have been filed.

In a separate Trimble County case, troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision on Barebone Road about a half mile from U.S. Highway 42.

According to a KSP release, just before 8 a.m. Saturday, troopers discovered that a Ford Focus driven by 28-year-old Zachary M. Taylor, of Bedford, was westbound on Barebone Road when it left the roadway, struck multiple trees, and overturned, according to the KSP.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trimble County Coroner.

Taylor was alone in the car, troopers said.

Trimble and Gallatin counties are along I-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati along the Indiana state line.