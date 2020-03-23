Police use coronavirus as home safety check update

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus outbreak has put new, often-forgotten demands on area law enforcement, fire departments and other first responders.

And those same groups are reminding the people they serve that potential criminals and thieves haven’t gone away.

In addition to providing delivery and pick-up services for people who are shut in or quarantined by the coronavirus, area law enforcement are using the time to remind citizens of basic safety tips.

For instance, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department has issued a basic 9 p.m. check list for people to follow each night.

It includes making sure valuables are inside from cars and the yard, closing the garage door and turning on outside lights, checking the mail, and making sure cars and home doors are locked.