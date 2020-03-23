Missing 75-year-old woman found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police cancelled a Golden Alert at about 1:15 p.m., announcing a 75-year-old woman with dementia had been found safe.

According to police, Judy Adams was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

She was described as being about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black cloth hat with a fur brim, a blue night gown, and a leopard print coat.

Ms. Adams was possibly carrying a picture of her late husband and using a cane, according to police.