Pair sought for questioning in ATM transaction

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Scott County investigators are looking for two people for questioning about a recent ATM transaction.

The sheriff’s department posted pictures on its Fcebook page showing one suspect caught on video surveillance and another person with whom they were walking.

The pictures are shown here.

“We would like to speak to this person and the person they are walking with about an ATM transaction,” the department said in its post.

Anyone with information should call 502.863.7855 or to remain anonymous, send the department a tip via text message at 859.509.0510.