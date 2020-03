LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County man missing since Friday night has been found safe.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced at about 1:30 p.m. Monday that 20-year-old Dustin Manning was found safe.

- Advertisement -

Manning had last been seen at about 9 p.m. Friday on Boggs Lane about seven miles south of London.