HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A church in the Fairview area of Harlan was badly damaged by fire Sunday night.

Firefighters say when they arrived at Believers Tabernacle Church around 9:00 p.m., flames were already shooting through the roof of the building.

No one was hurt, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*Note: The fire scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Harlan City Fire Department.