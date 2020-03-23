Governor: More police, National Guard security coming to medical facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With most national health experts warning of a spike in the number of positive coronavirus tests starting as early as this week, Kentucky is stepping up security at health care facilities.

The increased security, which already has begun and includes law enforcement and some National Guard, is to make sure any cases of public concern or panic don’t get serious, the governor said in his daily briefing Monday evening.

It also is designed to insure the safety of both patients and health care workers.

“This isn’t about the National Guard taking over neighborhoods or facilities or anything like that. It’s just a little common sense,” Beshear said.