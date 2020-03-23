Fayette Mall, others closing to walk-in traffic in response to governor’s orders

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette Mall on Nicholasville Road closed Sunday evening in response to Gov. Andy Beshear’s continued orders and recommendations to try to limit gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In accordance with the executive order issued by the Governor of Kentucky, Fayette Mall is closed as of March 22 until further notice. Certain restaurants may remain open for take-out or delivery orders only,” the mall said on its Facebook page.

Sunday, Beshear issued more restrictive orders closing more retail outlets that aren’t considered “essential.”

The mall is anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Dillard’s, and J.C. Penney along with more than 100 smaller outlets. In addition to its food court, its restaurants include Outback Steakhouse, the Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s and Bar Louie.

Some businesses in Lexington Green, which is adjacent to Fayette Mall, also have closed to walk-in traffic, but others remain open and still others are doing some things to continue serving customers. For instance, Logan’s clothing store is offering Facetime shopping, free delivery, often on the same day, and curbside pickup.

Shoppers are urged to check with businesses.

The same goes for The Summit and Fritz Farm, where some businesses also are adjusting to avoid walk-in traffic. But because of the center’s outdoor nature, businesses there also are making innovative solutions to serve customers.